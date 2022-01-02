Look at Joe Burrow’s Pregame Look, which went viral on Sunday.

Take a look at Joe Burrow’s pregame outfit, which went viral on Sunday.

Joe Burrow, the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, has always shown the utmost respect for his teammates.

His most recent pregame outfit, on the other hand, has gone viral because of what it represents to the team.

Burrow was spotted walking into the stadium with a unique shirt ahead of today’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The shirt features Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins, his top three wide receivers.

Many have argued that Joe Burrow, Chase, Boyd, Higgins, and running back Joe Mixon are the best group of skill players in the NFL.

It’s no surprise, then, that NFL fans adore Burrow’s outfit.

Thousands of people have liked and shared the post, and the comments are mostly positive:

