Look at JuJu Smith-Schuster’s reaction to the big news on Thursday.

A familiar face could be on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, a wide receiver, suffered what appeared to be a season-ending injury nearly three months ago.

The veteran wideout suffered a shoulder injury and underwent surgery to repair it.

That appeared to put him out for the rest of the season – at least until the Steelers made the playoffs.

Pittsburgh punched its ticket to the playoffs thanks to a series of fortunate breaks, and JuJu could be back on the field soon.

Smith-Schuster returned to practice this afternoon, but he is still on the ReserveInjured list, according to the Steelers.

Later, JuJu responded to the news on Twitter.