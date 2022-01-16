Look at Julian Edelman’s Reaction To The Patriots’ Saturday Loss

Check Out Julian Edelman’s Reaction To The Patriots’ Saturday Loss

Following his team’s loss to the Bills, former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was not pleased.

In a 30-point loss, New England was bullied on both sides of the ball and surrendered 47 points, a season high.

Edelman shared a clever meme on Twitter.

The former Patriots wide receiver placed a (dollar)100,000 wager on a Bucs vs. Patriots matchup.

The Super Bowl will be hosted by the Patriots.

