Look at Michael Thomas’s Eli Apple Tweet, which has gone viral.

Take a look at Michael Thomas’s Eli Apple-related tweet, which has gone viral.

During the Super Bowl tonight, Michael Thomas took a shot at Eli Apple, a former Ohio State and New Orleans Saints teammate.

Apple was beaten twice near the goal line on the game-winning Los Angeles Rams drive.

The Bengals cornerback was flagged for holding Cooper Kupp on the first play, setting up a first-and-goal situation.

The second time, Apple gave up a touchdown to Kupp, putting the Rams up 23-20.

Following that, Thomas takes a dig at Apple on social media.

He wrote, “Eli is going to Eli.”

Eli going to eli — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 14, 2022