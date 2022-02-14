Look at Michael Thomas’s Eli Apple Tweet, which has gone viral.

Take a look at Michael Thomas’s Eli Apple-related tweet, which has gone viral.
During the Super Bowl tonight, Michael Thomas took a shot at Eli Apple, a former Ohio State and New Orleans Saints teammate.
Apple was beaten twice near the goal line on the game-winning Los Angeles Rams drive.
The Bengals cornerback was flagged for holding Cooper Kupp on the first play, setting up a first-and-goal situation.
The second time, Apple gave up a touchdown to Kupp, putting the Rams up 23-20.
Following that, Thomas takes a dig at Apple on social media.
He wrote, “Eli is going to Eli.”
Look: Michael Thomas’ Tweet About Eli Apple Is Going Viral
Look: Michael Thomas’ Tweet About Eli Apple Is Going Viral
Eli going to eli
— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 14, 2022
Re: Michael Thomas as a competitor
Bobby Carpenter says MT almost ruined Eli Apple at OSU, would dominate him on every route and then throw the ball at him after making each catch — then would run over to DC Kerry Coombs and tell him to “recruit a DB that can guard me.”
— Curtis Patrick 🥇 (@CPatrickNFL) October 12, 2020