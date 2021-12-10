Look at Ron Rivera’s Reaction to Mike McCarthy’s Sunday ‘Guarantee’
Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, sent a message to Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team on Thursday, ahead of their NFC East matchup on Sunday.
“This game is going to be won by us.”
McCarthy stated, “I’m confident in it.”
The Cowboys’ head coach has made an outlandish promise.
McCarthy, according to Rivera, made a major error.
When asked about McCarthy’s declaration on Thursday night, the WFT head coach was candid.
“For a couple of reasons, you do that: 1.
You’re trying to get inside our heads.
Second, he’s attempting to persuade his colleagues.
… He’s turned it into a show about himself…I think it’s a big mistake.”
Look: Ron Rivera Responds To Mike McCarthy’s ‘Guarantee’ For Sunday
“What am I supposed to say?” McCarthy said after being asked whether he was providing Washington with bulletin board material. “I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in. … They’re working hard, we’re working hard. But we’re clearly planning on going to Washington and winning the game. There’s no doubt about that.”