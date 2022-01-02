Look at the FOX announcers on Sunday, they’re dressed in John Madden.
On Sunday, FOX Sports paid tribute to the late John Madden’s legacy by releasing some All-Madden-inspired jackets.
According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, FOX announcers on the call of Sunday’s game wore letterman jackets bearing the name of the legendary coach and broadcaster.
Ourand tweeted, “Today’s Fox announcers are wearing John Madden jackets.”
Look: FOX Announcers Wearing John Madden Outfits Sunday
Fox announcers are outfitted in John Madden jackets today. pic.twitter.com/S9FM16RbIz
— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) January 2, 2022
“He is the only person that’s ever done television as a broadcaster, that people will find out he’s doing a game, and then say, ‘I’ve got to turn on that game to listen to John Madden.'”
The FOX NFL Sunday crew remembers John Madden. pic.twitter.com/WEW2mseShC
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022