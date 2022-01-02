Look at the FOX announcers on Sunday, they’re dressed in John Madden.

On Sunday, FOX Sports paid tribute to the late John Madden’s legacy by releasing some All-Madden-inspired jackets.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, FOX announcers on the call of Sunday’s game wore letterman jackets bearing the name of the legendary coach and broadcaster.

Ourand tweeted, “Today’s Fox announcers are wearing John Madden jackets.”

Look: FOX Announcers Wearing John Madden Outfits Sunday

Fox announcers are outfitted in John Madden jackets today. pic.twitter.com/S9FM16RbIz — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) January 2, 2022