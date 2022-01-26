Look at the official statement issued by the Saints regarding Sean Payton.

On Tuesday, head coach Sean Payton informed the New Orleans Saints that he will retire in 2022.

He confirmed the news in a lengthy press conference, during which he reflected on the incredible run he had with the organization over the course of 15 seasons.

Payton joined the Saints in 2006, following Hurricane Katrina’s devastating impact on Louisiana and the New Orleans area.

He took over a struggling franchise in a battered city and transformed it into an annual contender capable of challenging the NFL’s best teams year after year.

“Thank you” doesn’t seem to be enough to express how grateful Payton is for everything he has done for the Saints and the city of New Orleans.

On Tuesday, the franchise did its best to summarize everything the 58-year-old head coach accomplished during his time in charge of the team with a touching note.

“After the worst natural disaster in US history struck our state, you became our coach.

You forever changed the culture of our company, propelling us to new heights.

The Saints wrote on Twitter, “Our gratitude for the impact you’ve had on our state, city, and team is immeasurable (hashtag)ThankYouSean.”

