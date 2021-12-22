Look at the Super Bowl odds: There are two favorites to win.

Look at the odds for the Super Bowl to be won by one of two teams.
With just a few games remaining in the regular season, two NFL teams are establishing themselves as Super Bowl contenders.
Kyle Odegard of Seven Star Digital tweeted the best Super Bowl odds on Wednesday.
A couple of well-known names appear at the top of the list.
Look: There Are 2 Favorites To Win The Super Bowl
Best odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings:
Chiefs +450
Packers +450
Bucs +650
Patriots +900
Bills +1000
Rams +1000
Cowboys +1200
Colts +1600
— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 22, 2021
