Look at these fan-created turf designs for Ohio State’s new stadium.
Inside the Horseshoe, Ohio State is getting a new turf, thanks in part to its fans.
The school announced in October that the stadium turf would be replaced, but there would be a catch.
The Buckeyes have received fan suggestions for the new turf, and they’re close to announcing the final product.
The school shared an image on Twitter on Sunday with a pretty sweet collage of fan submissions.
When the school chooses a submission, one lucky fan will have their day made.
Look: Ohio State Releases Fan Designs For New Stadium Turf
Look: Ohio State Releases Fan Designs For New Stadium Turf
🔜🏟 coming soon: the 𝗻𝗲𝘄 Ohio Stadium field turf design — inspired by 𝗬𝗢𝗨 THE BEST FANS IN THE LAND!#GoBuckspic.twitter.com/EzUODjuV9a
— Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) February 6, 2022