Look at these fan-created turf designs for Ohio State’s new stadium.

Inside the Horseshoe, Ohio State is getting a new turf, thanks in part to its fans.

The school announced in October that the stadium turf would be replaced, but there would be a catch.

The Buckeyes have received fan suggestions for the new turf, and they’re close to announcing the final product.

The school shared an image on Twitter on Sunday with a pretty sweet collage of fan submissions.

When the school chooses a submission, one lucky fan will have their day made.

