Look at these five NFL teams that have a chance to make the playoffs this weekend.

Look at these five NFL teams who have a chance to make the playoffs this weekend.
In Week 16, as the NFL season comes to a close in 2021, five teams have a chance to etch their names into postseason glory.
The Buccaneers, Cardinals, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Rams will all have a chance to make the playoffs if they win this weekend.
Tampa Bay and Dallas would also win their divisions, guaranteeing them a spot in the playoffs.
Look: 5 NFL Teams Can Clinch A Playoff Berth This Weekend
Five teams can clinch a playoff berth or their division title with just a Win in 16:
Buccaneers (and the NFC South)
Cardinals
Chiefs
Cowboys (and the NFC East)
Rams
27 teams are still alive in the playoff hunt.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 23, 2021