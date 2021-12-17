Look at these three NFL games that have been rescheduled.

Look at these three NFL games that are reportedly being rescheduled.

With outbreaks of COVID-19 in Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Washington, the NFL has decided to make a few changes to the Week 15 schedule.

The Browns-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks, and Eagles-Washington games are all in the works to be moved.

This isn’t surprising, given the NFLPA’s pressure on the league to relocate these games.

While the NFL has made every effort to maintain its original schedule, the high number of positive tests currently being reported across the league is concerning.

NFL’s working on moving all three of the games—Raiders/Browns, Seahawks/Rams and Eagles/Washington—right now. No other games would be affected. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

Raiders at Browns now will be played Monday night at 5 pm ET, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021