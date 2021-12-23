Look at this 3-word message from Le’Veon Bell to his fans.

Check Out Le’Veon Bell’s Three-Word Message To Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by the New Orleans Saints over the weekend, and it was a humiliating loss.

However, the loss was only the beginning of Tampa Bay’s woes.

The Buccaneers’ star wide receiver Chris Godwin tore his ACL, and running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Mike Evans suffered soft tissue injuries not long after.

Because Fournette is expected to be placed on injured reserve, the team decided to bring in a veteran backfield presence.

Le’Veon Bell, a former NFL star running back, was signed by Tampa Bay.

Bell did not appear to have received a warm reception from fans.

He posted an interesting message on Twitter earlier tonight.

Bell wrote on social media Wednesday night, “Fake Love everywhere.”

