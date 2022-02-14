Look at this: A Bengals player stayed on the field for the halftime show.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson was watching the halftime show while his teammates were busy in the locker room.

With the exception of Kendrick Lamar, McPherson is only 22 years old and may appear to be too young to fully appreciate all of the halftime performers.

The majority of the people in the room–Dr.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, and 50 Cent–all debuted either before or during McPherson’s childhood.

Even so, the first-year specialist lingered on the sidelines during intermission to keep an eye on the action.

McPherson, it appears, was having a great time as well.

Evan McPherson was all of us watching the Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/vITDI6RFgc — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2022