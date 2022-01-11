Look at this: A Cleveland Browns assistant is reportedly leaving for a position in the National Football League.

An NFL assistant coach leaving for a non-Power-Five college football job is extremely rare.

But that’s exactly what a Cleveland Browns employee is said to have done on Tuesday.

Browns assistant coach Jeremy Garrett is leaving Cleveland for Liberty, according to trusted college football insider Bruce Feldman.

Garrett is expected to take over as defensive line coach for the Flames.

He worked for the Browns as an assistant defensive line coach.

