Look at this: A Mac Jones sideline video has gone viral.

Check it out: Mac Jones’s sideline video has gone viral.

Mac Jones’ first trip to the NFL Playoffs has quickly turned into a nightmare.

The temperature at the game on Saturday night was in the single digits, with a wind chill in the negatives.

Only losing in that kind of weather is worse than playing in it.

Jones, on the other hand, was unable to maintain his concentration.

While meeting with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the sideline, the rookie quarterback was distracted by his own breath.

Please take a look.

Look: A Sideline Video Of Mac Jones Is Going Viral

Look: A Sideline Video Of Mac Jones Is Going Viral