Look at this: A Raiders player makes a heinous error against the Chiefs.

Check out this video of a Raiders player making a heinous error against the Patriots.

You can’t give the opposing team any breaks on the road, in the playoffs, when you’re already down seven.

Peyton Barber of the Oakland Raiders did just that on Sunday.

The Bengals sent a kickoff that appeared to be heading out of bounds in the first quarter, giving Las Vegas the ball at the 40 yard line.

Barber, on the other hand, cut off the ball without stepping out of bounds.

At the Raiders’ two-yard line, downing the ball.

Look: Raiders Player Makes Brutal Mistake vs. Bengals

Peyton Barber lost his mind in the wrong time..pic.twitter.com/bwVmCUMkA2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2022