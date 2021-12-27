Look at this: A Washington player just attempted to punch a teammate.

On Sunday night, against the Dallas Cowboys, things aren’t going well for the Washington Football Team.

Dallas got off to a fast start in the game, scoring 21 points in a row before Washington responded with a touchdown of its own.

Unfortunately for Washington, the Cowboys came back strong in the second quarter, taking a 28-7 lead.

On the Washington sideline, tempers were flaring, and NBC’s cameras caught a very unusual sight.

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, both defensive linemen, got into a heated argument on the bench.

It wasn’t just a matter of words.

Payne stood up and thrust his finger into Allen’s face at one point.

As if being thrashed by Dallas wasn’t bad enough, Allen wasn’t about to put up with any more abuse from his teammate.

He got to his feet and attempted to punch Payne in the face.

Thankfully, the punch missed both of them.

The incident was captured on video, which you can see below.

Look: Washington Player Just Tried To Punch His Teammate

Look: Washington Player Just Tried To Punch His Teammate