Look At This: An Alabama Supporter Refuses To Accept That Georgia Won The National Championship.

Look at this: An Alabama fan refuses to accept that Georgia has won the national championship.

One Alabama supporter isn’t happy about the team’s loss to Georgia in the National Championship game on Monday.

On Thursday afternoon, Fred from Alabama called Paul Finebaum’s show and refused to admit that Georgia had defeated Alabama fairly.

“When your football team has two 1,000-yard receivers, they didn’t beat a good football team, and if anyone from Georgia thinks they’re the number one team, that’s horse,” Fred said.

Finebaum went on to vehemently disagree with Fred, even claiming that he requires assistance.

