Look at this: An MLS player is struck by an object thrown by a fan.

During the first half of the MLS Cup on Saturday, NYCFC midfielder Jess Medina was struck by an object thrown by a fan.

Medina ran over to his teammate Taty Castellanos to celebrate after Castellanos scored in the 41st minute to give NYCFC the lead.

Medina was struck in the arm by what appeared to be a beer can shortly after meeting Castellanos by the corner flag.

After being hit, Medina collapsed to the ground.

Right after Medina collided with the turf, another object was thrown on the field.

The players of NYCFC tried everything they could to calm things down, but the damage had already been done.

This incident was caught on camera by ABC’s camera crew.

The broadcast crew was disgusted, as you might expect.

Jesús Medina was hit by an object thrown from the crowd after NYCFC scored. pic.twitter.com/n0ptX7nR1u — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 11, 2021