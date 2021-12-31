Look at this brutal facemask penalty from the Wake Forest-Rutgers game.

Check Out This Horrible Facemask Penalty During The Wake Forest-Rutgers Game

Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan was penalized for a brutal facemask penalty during the first half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Miles Fox, a defensive lineman for Wake Forest, pulled Langan’s facemask so hard that his helmet was completely turned around.

Once Fox released the facemask, Langan’s helmet snapped back to the front.

Langan could’ve suffered a serious injury on the play, according to the ESPN replay.

College football fans, understandably, were concerned about Langan’s safety.

One college football fan predicted that Johnny Langan would have a sore neck the next day.

“On that facemask, I came close to being decapitated.”

Another fan exclaimed, “Holy cow, two WF defenders facemask Rutgers QB Langan almost ripping his head off.”

The Gator Bowl’s facemask penalty is as follows:

