Look at this: By the 2022 season, one NFL team could have new owners.

The ownership mess that is the Denver Broncos is finally starting to clear up.

A Denver judge ruled on Tuesday that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. are not allowed to buy back any part of the team under a right of first refusal agreement.

Now that this decision has been made, the franchise can move forward with its plan to transition ownership of the team.

Currently, the Pat Bowen Trust owns the Broncos.

Pat Bowen, the longtime team owner, retired in 2014 and died in 2019.

After the Bowen children couldn’t agree on a successor, the franchise is expected to continue with the sale.

This isn’t the only major change coming to the Denver Broncos.

The team fired head coach Vic Fangio earlier this week, signaling the start of a new coaching search.

In a statement released Tuesday, Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said, “We’re glad to put this issue behind us and move closer to transitioning ownership of the Broncos.”

“While our primary focus is on finding a head coach, we intend to make an ownership announcement as soon as that search is completed.”

