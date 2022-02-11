Look at this: Charles Barkley’s James Harden joke has gone viral.

Take a look at Charles Barkley’s viral joke about James Harden.

James Harden’s wish was granted just a few hours ago when the Brooklyn Nets announced his departure from the team.

Harden reportedly wanted to leave the Nets just a few months after forcing his way to Brooklyn in the first place, according to multiple reports.

The Nets complied and traded him to the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Harden’s name came up again a few hours later when it came time to pick NBA All-Star teams.

Given that Harden hasn’t played in a while, Captain LeBron James inquired about his health.

When LeBron was considering Harden for his team, he asked, “Is James healthy?”

As a result, Charles Barkley was able to make a hilarious joke about the 76ers’ newest member.

“He was traded, and now he’s healthy,” Barkley said of Harden.

