Look at this: Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton just made the play of the year.

Mike Hilton, a Bengals cornerback, just made the play of the year.

In the second half of Saturday’s playoff game, the Tennessee Titans were well on their way to cutting their deficit, but Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton had other ideas.

After D’Onta Foreman’s 45-yard run gave the Titans a first-and-goal opportunity, Hilton came up with arguably the best interception of the season.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill attempted a quick pass to Chester Rogers, but Hilton deflected it into the air and caught it.

After the interception, he gained almost 20 yards, though the Bengals lost some of that yardage due to a taunting penalty from Eli Apple.

The fact that Hilton’s play occurred inside the red zone added to its significance.

Instead of cutting the Bengals’ lead to single digits with a touchdown, the score remained 16-6.

Here’s Hilton’s interception:

