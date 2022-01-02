Look at this cool trick play by the Jets for their first touchdown.

Check out this cool trick play by the Jets for their first touchdown.

The New York Jets offense has struggled to score touchdowns this season (and, to be honest, for the past five seasons).

They decided to break open an impressive trick play on the first drive of today’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And it paid off handsomely.

The Jets were able to get into the redzone thanks to a 57-yard run by rookie running back Michael Carter.

The Jets set up a second-down play with quarterback Zach Wilson set to take the snap under center after getting down to the two-yard line.

The ball was then snapped directly to Carter, which was a surprising move.

Carter attempted to run left with the ball, but was met by wide receiver Braxton Berries, who took the ball right, pretended to throw it, but found a hole and scored.

The Jets quickly scored a touchdown on their first drive, taking a rare lead in the process.

It’s even more impressive against a Buccaneers team that has allowed only 15 points in the last two weeks.

Have a look at this:

Look: Jets Run Cool Trick Play For Opening Touchdown

Look: Jets Run Cool Trick Play For Opening Touchdown