Look at this egregious error made by officials during the Raiders-Bengals game.

Look at this egregious error by officials during the Raiders-Bengals game.

Due to an unfortunate error by the officiating crew, the Cincinnati Bengals’ second touchdown of the day is clouded in controversy.

Joe Burrow rolled out to the right sideline on third-and-four from just outside the 10-yard line, looking for a target in the endzone.

As he released a pass to Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd, the Bengals quarterback came dangerously close to the out-of-bounds marker.

A referee blew the whistle to indicate Burrow had stepped out of bounds while the ball was in the air.

The officials came to the conclusion that the play resulted in a touchdown after a short period of deliberation.

Due to the mid-play whistle, the play should not have counted under NFL rules.

