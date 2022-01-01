Look at this incredible TD catch by a Utah running back at the Rose Bowl.

Look at this incredible touchdown catch by a Utah running back at the Rose Bowl.

Someone made an incredible play in the Rose Bowl Game, and it didn’t take long for it to happen.

Utah running back Micah Bernard made a spectacular catch in the right corner of the end zone during the first quarter.

Although Cameron Rising’s pass to Bernard was a little high, he managed to catch it and get a foot in bounds for the touchdown.

When Bernard came down with the pass from Rising, the Rose Bowl crowd erupted in applause.

It’s uncommon to see a running back make a spectacular catch like this, but Bernard has proven to be a reliable pass catcher this season.

He had 24 receptions for 236 yards and a touchdown coming into this game.

Here’s Bernard’s ridiculous touchdown reception:

Look: Utah RB Makes Miraculous TD Catch At The Rose Bowl

