Look at this: Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Good News From The 49ers

Look: Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Good News From The 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, is injured heading into Saturday’s game, but he appears to be ready to play.

Cam Inman, a reporter for the 49ers, posted a video of Garoppolo throwing during practice on Wednesday afternoon.

He has “no doubt” that the veteran quarterback will start against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

“Despite a sprained shoulder and thumb, Jimmy Garoppolo throws with vigor and shows no signs of pain.

“I have no doubt he’ll start against the Packers on Saturday,” Inman wrote on Twitter.

The official status of Garoppolo will be revealed later this week, but this is a positive sign for the 49ers.

Here’s a video of Garoppolo throwing passes during practice on Wednesday:

