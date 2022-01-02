Look at this message board post about a wide receiver for Ohio State that has gone viral.

On Saturday evening, a Florida Gators fan was not pleased with Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s uniform.

Due to an illegal style of pants and the use of knee pads, the fan believes that all of the records he set during the Rose Bowl should be revoked.

Knee pads should not cover the thigh area, and his pants should not be cut two inches above his knees, according to the fan.

