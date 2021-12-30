Look at this NBA player’s embarrassing jersey blunder tonight.

Look at what an NBA player did tonight with his jersey.

When the New York Knicks took the court against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, fans watching on television immediately noticed a spelling error on one of the players’ jerseys.

Immanuel Quickley’s jersey had the word “Qucikley” emblazoned on the back for some reason.

Apparently, whoever was in charge of the Knicks’ uniforms didn’t check each one twice.

This isn’t the first time an NBA player’s name has been misspelled on a jersey.

Quickley’s uniform, on the other hand, appears to amuse fans.

After tonight’s game, Quickly will almost certainly be questioned about the situation.

It’ll be fascinating to hear his thoughts on his “Qucikley” jersey.

Quickley’s jersey tonight looks like this:

Look: NBA Player Has Embarrassing Jersey Mistake Tonight

Look: NBA Player Has Embarrassing Jersey Mistake Tonight