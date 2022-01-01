Look at this: Penn State just ran the most bizarre play of the season.

Penn State just executed the season’s most bizarre play.

The Nittany Lions of Penn State and the No.

In a highly anticipated Outback Bowl matchup, 21 Arkansas Razorbacks are currently facing off.

While James Franklin and his team lead 10-7 at halftime, things did not always go as planned in the first two quarters.

Penn State lined up for a punt inside the Arkansas 40-yard line in an unusual formation.

The Nittany Lions stacked the majority of their special teams unit on the left side of the field, with only two blockers in front of punter Jordan Stout.

Stout took the snap and rolled out to his right, clearly preparing for a fake punt.

The Penn State punter threw the ball downfield and into the endzone, but it was an incomplete pass, putting Arkansas on their own 36-yard line.

Fortunately for the Razorbacks, their defensive back dropped an interception that would have resulted in a touchback.

Check out the following scene from the play:

