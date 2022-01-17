Look at this photo of a depressed Cowboys fan that went viral today.
For the Dallas Cowboys and their fans, it’s been a disappointing afternoon.
Dallas is the number one city in the United States.
In the NFC, the No. 3 seed is trailing the No.
On Sunday afternoon at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas, No. 6 seed San Francisco defeated No. 6 seed San Francisco 23-7.
Fans of the Dallas Cowboys all over the world are probably in a bad mood right now.
On social media, however, one fan stands out.
On Sunday, a photo of a dejected Dallas Cowboys fan went viral on social media.
Look: Photo Of Sad Cowboys Fan Going Viral Today
Look: Photo Of Sad Cowboys Fan Going Viral Today
Dallas fans rn 😅 @brgridironpic.twitter.com/smvi3scYnj
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2022