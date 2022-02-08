Look at this photo of Alvin Kamara’s alleged victim’s injuries.

Look at this: Alvin Kamara’s alleged victim posts a photo of his injuries on social media.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm shortly after the Pro Bowl ended on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

On Sunday night, he was freed after posting bail.

Video surveillance shows Kamara punching a man named Darnell Greene several times, according to multiple reports.

The victim was stomped on by Kamara’s associates.

On Saturday morning, Kamara was involved in an incident on the ground in a Las Vegas casino.

This altercation allegedly left Greene with multiple injuries, including an orbital fracture in his right eye.

Greene was talking to a woman before the altercation, according to surveillance footage.

The next day, police met Kamara at Allegiant Stadium and read him his Miranda rights.

Greene was believed to be fleeing after doing something to Kamara’s group, Kamara told the police.

He admitted to chasing Greene down and punching him multiple times.

An image of Greene appeared on social media on Tuesday morning.

It depicts the injuries he sustained in the incident over the weekend.

Greene’s photo has gotten a lot of press.

Kamara was supposed to appear in court on Monday, but it has been rescheduled for March 8.

Kamara, who has made the Pro Bowl every season of his NFL career, has yet to issue a public statement.

