Look at this picture of Ryan Fitzpatrick from a Bills game that went viral.

Despite the fact that Ryan Fitzpatrick only spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, a large portion of the fan base adores him.

It appears that the sentiment is shared.

Despite the fact that Fitzpatrick is still a member of the Washington football team, he was in attendance at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night for the Bills’ rout of the Patriots in the playoffs.

Fitzpatrick and his trademark beard were photographed sitting outside in the bitter cold by several people.

One image, however, stands out above the rest.

It depicts Fitzpatrick and a younger Bills fan, both of whom are shirtless, supporting their hometown team.

