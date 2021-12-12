Look at this postgame interview with a Navy player that has gone viral.

Trending
The Postgame Interview of a Navy Player Has Gone Viral

Following his team’s big upset win over Army on Saturday afternoon, a Navy football player had quite the postgame admission.

Diego Fagot, a senior linebacker, told Jamie Erdhal that he had no idea he’d be getting the fake punt snap.

I’m serious.

Following Navy’s upset win over Army, CBS Sports tweeted, “Diego Fagot had NO CLUE the ball was coming to him on Navy’s crucial fake punt conversion in the fourth quarter.”

That is insane.

