Look at this ridiculous one-handed catch by a Penn State wide receiver.

Check out this ridiculous one-handed catch by a Penn State wide receiver.

Parker Washington, a wide receiver for Penn State, is off to a strong start in 2022.

The sophomore wideout made an incredible catch during the first half of the Outback Bowl that has fans all over the country talking.

Although Sean Clifford’s throw was slightly off, Washington was able to catch it with one hand.

The Texas native’s grab was picture-perfect.

The college football world, predictably, praised Washington for making arguably the best catch of the season.

On this drive, the Nittany Lions punted, but that doesn’t change the fact that Washington did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression on national television.

Here’s the viral Washington catchphrase:

