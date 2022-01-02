Look at this sideline video from the Antonio Brown incident.

In the aftermath of the Antonio Brown incident, a sideline video has surfaced.

Antonio Brown’s actions during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets may just take the cake in a year that has already been tumultuous for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver.

Brown made quite a spectacle of himself when he left the field in the middle of a Buccaneers drive at MetLife Stadium.

The 33-year-old stripped off his jersey, tossed his training shirt into the crowd, and then crossed through the endzone and into the locker room while the game was still going on in the third quarter.

A new video taken by a fan in the stands on the Bucs side of the field emerged shortly after the bizarre sequence of events unfolded.

The video provided a unique perspective on the events leading up to Brown’s altercation.

Take a look at how Brown’s early departure was viewed from the sidelines:

