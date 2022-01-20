Look at this: The 1st Divisional Round Game Is By Far The Most Popular Ticket

This weekend, we have four Divisional Round games, and fans are flocking to ticket resellers to get seats.

However, one of those games is by far the most popular – and it’s probably not the game you’d expect.

According to Ticketmaster, the Titans–Bengals game on Saturday has by far the most expensive tickets for the cheap seats.

Right now, the cheapest seats available for the game at Nissan Stadium are (dollar)265 each.

The Buccaneers-Rams game at Raymond James Stadium, on the other hand, has a (dollar)100 lower minimum charge at (dollar)160.

The Packers-49ers matchup costs (dollar)150, while the Chiefs-Bills matchup costs only (dollar)110.

Easton Freeze, a Titans podcaster, has some theories as to why the Titans-Bengals game costs so much more.

One is that the two teams are close to each other, making it easy for Bengals fans to get tickets.

Another reason is that this is the only matchup on the weekend that isn’t a rematch from the previous season.

Regular-season games between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers were all played.

