Look at this: The Cardinals are finally getting some good news about DeAndre Hopkins.

Look at this: The Cardinals have finally gotten some good news about DeAndre Hopkins.

DeAndre Hopkins, the world’s best wide receiver, hasn’t played in the NFL in over a month.

However, that streak may soon come to an end.

Hopkins was back at Cardinals practice today, according to Arizona Cardinals insider Johnny Venerable.

Due to a hamstring injury, he hasn’t been able to practice much in the last month.

This gives him a good chance to play this weekend against the Chicago Bears.

Hopkins hasn’t played since Arizona’s loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 of the regular season.

Kyler Murray, the quarterback, was also hurt in that game and hasn’t played since.

However, after the bye, both players appear to be well rested.

The Cardinals could see a significant boost in the final weeks of the season with both of them practicing.

Look at this: The Cardinals have finally gotten some good news about DeAndre Hopkins.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Look: Cardinals Finally Receive Goods News About DeAndre Hopkins

Look: Cardinals Finally Receive Goods News About DeAndre Hopkins