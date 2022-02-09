Look At This: The Celtics-Nets Game Score Is Going Viral

Check Out This Viral Score From The Celtics-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets’ season hasn’t been going well in recent weeks, and it’s not going to get any better on Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets faced the Boston Celtics, who were on an eight-game losing streak.

The Celtics scored the game’s first 14 points, giving Brooklyn a sluggish start.

The Nets did eventually find a bucket, but it was only one.

Brooklyn had only one made shot more than seven minutes into the first quarter and was down 28-2.

That score quickly became a social media sensation.

The NBA world couldn’t believe what they were seeing in tonight’s game.

Rob Perez, a basketball media personality, said, “Look out, here comes the Nets.”

look out here come the Nets pic.twitter.com/6ZELLINaHw — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 9, 2022