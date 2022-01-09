Look at this: The Jaguars’ Message To The Colts Has Gone Viral

On Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the NFL world with a Week 18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

On Sunday afternoon, Indianapolis only needed to beat lowly Jacksonville to secure a playoff berth, but Carson Wentz and company were unable to do so.

On Sunday afternoon, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars defeated the Colts 26-14.

The number one pick will go to Jacksonville.

The AFC South team not only finished the year with a win, but also with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Following the game, the Jaguars mocked their divisional rival by reenacting a memorable scene from the film Holes.

