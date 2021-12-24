Look at this: The Lakers are rumored to have signed two new players.

Look at this: The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to have signed two new players.

The COVID-19 outbreak that has swept the NBA continues to change rosters across the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning to sign two new players on 10-day hardship contracts, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team will add Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson, who are currently undergoing health and safety protocols.

Both players are expected to play in tomorrow’s Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets, according to the Lakers.

