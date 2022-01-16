Look at this: The Mother of Two NFL Stars Is Visiting Two Games Today

Look at this: The Mother of Two NFL Stars Is Traveling To Two Games Today

We’ve seen a lot of siblings play in the NFL, and some of them even on the same team.

However, one family’s mother is racing against the clock to watch both of their brothers play on different playoff teams.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is currently in Tampa Bay watching the Eagles take on the Buccaneers.

She’s already shared a photo of herself at Raymond James Stadium on social media.

When the game is over, Donna Kelce plans to beat the clock and fly to Kansas City, Missouri.

The game between Travis Kelce and the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 8:15 p.m.

EST, giving her plenty of time to get there.

It’s an admirable effort, and we’re all rooting for her to succeed.

Fans on Twitter are praising her for making an effort:

Look: Mother Of NFL Stars Traveling To 2 Games Today

Look: Mother Of NFL Stars Traveling To 2 Games Today