Look at this: The NFL Announces Regular Season Viewership For 2021

The NFL has released an update on viewership following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

The league, it’s safe to say, still has a sizable fan base.

For starters, the regular season averaged 17.1 million viewers, an increase of 10% over the 2020 season.

This is the highest average in the NFL since the 2015 season.

NFL games ranked 48th out of 50 shows on TV in 2021.

Taking it a step further, the NFL’s regular season games accounted for 91 of the top 100 television shows in the United States this year.

When all of the regular-season games are added up, viewers have watched 370 billion minutes of NFL action this season.

Here are some other noteworthy statistics from NFL Media for this season:

