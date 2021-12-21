Look at this video of a Browns fan reacting to the game’s final play.
The Cleveland Browns had a slow start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, trailing 10-0 at halftime.
Despite the absence of their head coach and starting quarterback, they rallied in the second half.
With less than four minutes remaining, Browns quarterback Nick Mullens gave the Browns a 14-13 lead by throwing a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant.
Greedy Williams’ interception could’ve been the final nail in the coffin, but the Browns were unable to run out the clock.
As a result, the Raiders had one last chance to win the game by marching down the field.
Derek Carr didn’t waste that chance, leading the Raiders into field-goal range.
The Browns called a timeout before the snap on Daniel Carlson’s first attempt from 48 yards out.
Carlson was unfazed by the Browns’ efforts to ice him.
Carlson stepped up and nailed the 48-yard field goal a minute after the timeout was called.
A Browns fan was caught staring in disbelief after Carlson’s kick went through the uprights.
On Twitter, this heartbroken fan got a lot of attention.
The photo that has gone viral on social media is as follows:
