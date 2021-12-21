Look at this video of a Browns fan reacting to the game’s final play.

The Cleveland Browns had a slow start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, trailing 10-0 at halftime.

Despite the absence of their head coach and starting quarterback, they rallied in the second half.

With less than four minutes remaining, Browns quarterback Nick Mullens gave the Browns a 14-13 lead by throwing a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant.

Greedy Williams’ interception could’ve been the final nail in the coffin, but the Browns were unable to run out the clock.

As a result, the Raiders had one last chance to win the game by marching down the field.

Derek Carr didn’t waste that chance, leading the Raiders into field-goal range.

The Browns called a timeout before the snap on Daniel Carlson’s first attempt from 48 yards out.

Carlson was unfazed by the Browns’ efforts to ice him.

Carlson stepped up and nailed the 48-yard field goal a minute after the timeout was called.

A Browns fan was caught staring in disbelief after Carlson’s kick went through the uprights.

On Twitter, this heartbroken fan got a lot of attention.

The photo that has gone viral on social media is as follows:

Look: Browns Fan’s Reaction To Final Play Of Game Is Going Viral

Look: Browns Fan’s Reaction To Final Play Of Game Is Going Viral