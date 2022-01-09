Look at this viral tweet from the Patriots about the Jets.

Look at how popular a Patriots tweet about the Jets has become.

For the past two decades, the Patriots–Jets rivalry has been completely one-sided on the field.

Off the field, the two fanbases despise one another like no other NFL rivalry.

That makes today’s Patriots tweet all the more intriguing.

The Patriots announced on Twitter this morning that they are rooting for the Jets today, albeit reluctantly.

If the Jets defeat the Bills today, the Patriots will have a chance to win the AFC East if they defeat the Dolphins.

“Can’t believe we’re about to say this, but… Let’s go [New York Jets],” the team wrote on Twitter.

To express how amusing it was to say, they added a “hand over mouth” emote.

Jets fans, as you might expect, were not amused by the tweet.

Former players were quick to dismiss the tweet as a snide compliment:

