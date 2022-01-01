Take a look at what one of Travis Kelce’s former Alabama teammates has to say about him.

Take a look at what one of Alabama’s former stars has to say about Travis Kelce.

Take a look at what one of Alabama’s former stars has to say about Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce, a former Cincinnati Bearcat, has been on hard copium since the Bearcats’ College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.

Fortunately for him, another former college star is on the way to bring him back to earth.

“Let’s be honest tho…. Alabama’s performance against Cincinnati didn’t impress anyone,” Kelce said after the game.

Nobody was impressed with Bama tonight.

“They did a fantastic job…” he wrote.

“Being a hater isn’t a good look on you trav!! U one of the last of the real,” Alabama legend Mark Ingram retweeted Kelce, accompanied by a few laugh emojis.

Fans loved Ingram’s retort to Kelce.

His tweet received more than 1,000 likes in less than an hour.

Some of the responses were also very sharp:

Take a look at what a former Alabama star has to say about Travis Kelce.

CHECK OUT HOW FORMER ALABAMA STAR TRAVIS KELCE REACTS

It’s not good to be a hater, trav!! You’re one of the last of the true https://t.co/CjdmphnNF1

— January 1, 2022, Mark Ingram II (@markingramII)

touché…..

s/o to the elephants… https://t.co/ezaMKaa5KB

January 1, 2022, — Travis Kelce (@tkelce)

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]