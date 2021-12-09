Look at what a Michigan player appears to be saying to CJ Stroud.

Look! A Michigan player appears to be sending a message to CJ Stroud.

Two weeks ago, the Michigan football team accomplished something that few in the football world thought was possible: they defeated Ohio State.

CJ Stroud, the quarterback for Ohio State, made an interesting admission not long after the game.

In the week leading up to the game against the Wolverines, he said the Buckeyes were battling the flu.

“And when you consider what we’re going through that week, preparing for The Team Up North and everybody having the flu and stuff like that,” he explained.

He went on to say that he’s not making excuses, but that it should be taken into account.

“Of course, I’m not making excuses, but you should be aware of that.”

“It does make a difference,” he said.

“I’ll take Ohio State over anyone, and I’ll take my brothers over anyone.”

It appears that at least one Michigan player was aware of Stroud’s remarks.

Michigan running back Blake Corum sent out a special message via Twitter.

