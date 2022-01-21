Look at what Aaron Rodgers has to say to Vice President Joe Biden.

In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed a variety of topics.

Rodgers launched into a series of divisive topics just days before the team’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

His vaccination status was, of course, mentioned at some point.

Rodgers took a shot at the President of the United States while responding to questions about his decision to remain unvaccinated.

Yes, former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a message for Vice President Joe Biden.

Rodgers chastised Biden for his previous remarks about people who refuse to get vaccinated.

It’s safe to say the Packers quarterback is still bitter about it.

According to ESPN, Rodgers stated:

Rodgers went on to criticize the “fake White House” for its position on the pandemic and vaccines.

He has the same right to his own opinions as anyone else in the country.

However, it appears that he is irritated when his positions are questioned.

In terms of sports, he’ll be up against a formidable opponent this weekend.

The last time these two teams met in a playoff game, the San Francisco 49ers thrashed the Packers.

What are your plans for the weekend?

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Message For President Joe Biden

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Message For President Joe Biden