Look at what Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has to say to Lakers fans.

Fans of the Lakers, there’s some bad news for you.

According to a new report, Rob Pelinka and his team are unlikely to be able to make any worthwhile trades before the deadline.

During an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today on Tuesday, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski expressed pessimism about the Lakers.

The Lakers, who are 22-22 on the season, do not appear to be a title contender.

The only way they might be able to is if they use the trade market.

The Lakers’ only problem is that they don’t have a lot of assets.

Wojnarowski does not believe the Lakers will make any moves before the deadline.

It’s also not by choice.

“I believe that, for the most part, the Lakers’ improvement will have to come from within,” Woj said.

“They simply don’t have tradeable assets, especially since there are so few sellers on the market.”

Other teams will be able to provide better options to those select few sellers than the Lakers.”

