Look at what Antonio Brown has to say to his new teammate, Le’Veon Bell.

In their previous roles as members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell terrorized opposing defenses.

The two veterans are reuniting in 2021, after three years apart.

After the Buccaneers reportedly signed Bell out of free agency this week, Brown and Bell will reunite in Tampa Bay.

Since leaving Pittsburgh in 2018, the veteran ballcarrier has bounced around, and he’ll now try to find some stability with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Brown is also planning a comeback after missing the previous three games due to a suspension.

And he appears to be looking forward to reuniting with his former teammate on the field.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans reacted to Bell’s signing on Twitter on Wednesday.

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For New Teammate Le’Veon Bell

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For New Teammate Le’Veon Bell